(AP) -- Seattle Mariners (12-2, first in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (2-9, fifth in the AL Central)
Kansas City, Kansas; Thursday, 1:15 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Mike Leake (2-0, 2.92 ERA) Royals: Jorge Lopez (0-1, 4.09 ERA)
LINE: Mariners favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals enter the game as losers of their last nine games.
The Royals finished 32-49 in home games in 2018. Kansas City pitchers struck out 7.1 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.95.
The Mariners went 44-37 on the road in 2018. Seattle hit 176 total home runs with 464 total extra base hits last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.