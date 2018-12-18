KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Royals have signed outfielder Terrance Gore to a one-year contract.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Gore, 27, started the 2018 season in the Kansas City Royals’ organization and played in 67 games with Omaha, where he recorded 16 stolen bases in 20 attempts.
On Aug. 15, he was traded to the Chicago Cubs, and was recalled to the big league roster on Sept. 1.
In 14 games with the Cubs, he recorded six stolen bases despite just five plate appearances.
In eight seasons in the Royals’ organization, Gore recorded 288 stolen bases and was a three-time Willie Wilson Minor League Base Runner of the Year winner.
He made his Major League debut in 2014 and has since recorded 27 regular season stolen bases in 31 attempts, but has recorded just 19 plate appearances.
Gore was selected by Kansas City in the 20th round of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft out of Gulf Coast Community College in Panama City, Fla.
In a corresponding move, the Royals designated infielder/outfielder Rosell Herrera for assignment.
