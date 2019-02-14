Diamondbacks Rockies Baseball

Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Jake Diekman works against the Colorado Rockies in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in Denver. Arizona won 6-3. 

 (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

SURPRISE, AZ (AP) — The Kansas City Royals and reliever Jake Diekman agreed to a $2.75 million, one-year contract on Wednesday that includes a mutual option for the 2020 season.

The Royals made room on the 40-man roster by placing right-hander Jesse Hahn on the 60-day injured list. Hahn is still recovering from Tommy John surgery and is not expected before opening day.

The 32-year-old Diekman spent last season with the Rangers and Diamondbacks, making 71 appearances with a career-worst 4.73 ERA. But he's shown shutdown ability during a seven-year career that included a stop in Philadelphia, going 14-15 with a 3.75 ERA. Diekman is guaranteed $2.25 million in 2019 and has a $500,000 buyout for 2020.

The Royals' bullpen was a mess all of last season, and there are plenty of jobs up for grabs this spring training. Kevin McCarthy and Wily Peralta are the only safe bets to make the team.

