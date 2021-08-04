KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Royals announced their 2022 regular season schedule on Wednesday afternoon, with Opening Day set for Thursday, March 31 against the Cleveland Guardians.
It will be the Guardians first game under their new moniker, and the second time in the last three years that the Royals have opened the season the road.
The Royals' home opener will be April 4 at Kauffman Stadium against the Chicago White Sox.
Here's the entire schedule. Game times will be released at a later date.
