KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If you haven't yet gotten your Covid vaccine, the Kansas City Royals are sweetening the deal.
Kauffman Stadium will be offering vaccines on Wednesday, June 30th from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Blue KC Gate.
Anyone getting their vaccine at Kauffman or at any local Price Chopper on the 30th will also get two vouchers for tickets to select 2021 regular season Royals games, as well as the opportunity to purchase up to eight additional tickets at 50% off.
This is part of the MLB's "Vaccinate the Plate" initiative.
Those who wish to get vaccinated at the stadium are encouraged to register at www.royals.com/vaccinate. Walk up appointments will be offered depending on availability.
