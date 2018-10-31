KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — The Kansas City Royals annoucned Wednesday that senior pitching advisor William Charles “Bill” Fischer at the age of 88.
A native of Council Bluffs, IA, Fischer is survived by his wife, Val, and children, Mike and Melissa.
Known throughout baseball circles as “Fish.” Fischer just completed his 71st year in professional baseball in a career that began in 1948 as a 17-year old with the Chicago White Sox organization.
“Bill Fischer impacted a countless number of people during his career, not only with his immense knowledge of pitching, but also with his demeanor and the ability to teach young people how to be men,” said Dayton Moore, Royals Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations/General Manager. “Fish’s accomplishments in uniform for eight decades were a tribute to his passion for the game and the knowledge that he possessed, which he thoroughly enjoyed passing on to others to make them better. All of us were blessed and are better people for having had the opportunity to work with him during his illustrious career. I’m so thankful and appreciative how all of our staff, players, managers and coaches respected and treated him over the years. It stimulated him and allowed him to thrive to stay in the game where he was a valuable part of our organization.”
Fischer’s playing career spanned his minor league start with the White Sox in 1948 through the 1968 season, wrapping up also as a minor leaguer in the Chicago system.
