Royals host ‘We Bleed Blue’ blood drive with Community Blood Center

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Royals have partnered with the Community Blood Center to host their third blood drive this year.
It will be held Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Participants can register online at royals.com/blooddrive.
Walk-ins are accepted are also accepted.
People who give blood will receive a t-Shirt.
Participants will park in Lot J and enter through Gate A where there will be a temperature check before entering.
Employees are going to observe social distancing and repeated sanitizing.
Those donating blood will need to sign waivers for both the Royals and CBC as well as wear a mask.
The Royals Team and Authentics Store will both be open, offering sales on items.
Store hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
