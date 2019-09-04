KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If you’ve ever been to a major league baseball game, you know there’s a chance a foul ball can fly into the stands.
“It happens so quick you don’t even know it,” Kellee Church, a Royals fan, said.
Church is planning to go to an upcoming game and she says she’d feel more comfortable with extended netting.
“It just gives you that safety protection and it makes you feel better watching the game and I feel like you’d probably enjoy it a little bit more,” Church said.
The foul ball netting will be extended all the way down, but that won’t happen until the off season.
“The dimensions here at Kauffman Stadium are different than Commercial Park in Detroit, or Los Angeles or New York and in order to do it right, we’re just going to need a little more time,” Toby Cook, Vice President of Publicity and a Royals spokesperson said.
The Royals thought they may be able to pull off the extension before the end of the season, but after a study with a local architecture firm, Populous, the company that installed the netting in the past, it was determined it was an off-season project.
KCTV5 News reached out to Populous, they declined to speak with us.
The Royals say there are a couple challenges when it comes to extending the netting. Like making sure fans can see through it.
“With the angle of the netting out down the right field and the left field line, that’s where it could become difficult for people to actually see through it because of the angle of the netting,” Cook said.
It has to hook somewhere and be secured correctly.
“We have to make sure that it’s best to either hang it on foul poles. It might be next to the foul pole, we haven’t made that determination yet and rather than just throw something up, we felt like we just needed to do it the right way,” Cook said.
The Royals say it’ll be done before the 2020 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.