OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- After a year away due to COVID-19, the Royals Charities Celebrity Golf Tournament returns for the fourteenth time.
It will once again be at the Shadow Glen Golf Club in Olathe. Royals and Chiefs alumni, broadcasters and other celebrities will take part in the event.
Price Chopper, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, JE Dunn and Aramark along with other sponsors help make this a sold-out tournament, and proceeds benefit Operation Breakthrough through Royals Charities.
The private event will begin with breakfast starting at 7:30 a.m. and a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
Following the tournament, all golfers and celebrities will take part in an exclusive awards reception.
Royals manager Mike Matheny is expected to attend.
Former Royals George Brett and Alex Gordon will attend, along with color commentator Rex Hudler.
Plus, former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green is going to the event.
Other former Chiefs and Royals alumni are expected to be there as well.
