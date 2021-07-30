KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Royals and Chiefs have added new terms and conditions associated with COVID-19 for fans attending games at the stadiums.
The teams say they are adding language to their tickets letting fans know that they enter at their own risk. This is in an effort for the teams to protect themselves from possible lawsuits, should fans contract COVID-19 at a game.
In the new language, the teams are asking fans who have tested positive in the last 14 days not to attend. The same goes for those experiencing COVID-like symptoms and those who have come into contact with someone who has COVID-19.
Masks are still recommended for those who aren't fully vaccinated, and the terms include language letting the fan know that by buying a ticket, they are acknowledging the risk of COVID exposure by being in or around the stadiums.
The Royals' next game at Kauffman Stadium is Aug. 9 against the New York Yankees.
The Chiefs' next game at Arrowhead Stadium is a preseason contest against the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 27.
