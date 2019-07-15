KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Royals organization says it will once again "continue to evaluate" safety measures at Kauffman Stadium, after a fan was hit in the head by a foul ball over the weekend.
The fan was a young girl who was hit by a foul ball off the bat of Detroit Tigers outfielder Christin Stewart in the seventh inning of Sunday's game. Medical staff could be seen tending to the girl after the incident. She was conscious and talking to the medical staff.
The incident is the latest in fan injuries caused by balls out of play in major league ballparks. A woman at a Los Angeles Dodgers game in June was hospitalized following a foul ball off the bat of All Star Cody Bellinger. A woman on Saturday had to receive medical attention after being hit in the head by a foul ball at Fenway Park during a Red Sox game on Saturday.
In the most publicized fan injury, a two-year-old girl suffered a skull fracture in May during a Cubs game in Chicago, an incident that drew reaction even from Royals players here in Kansas City.
"There was a little kid, kinda got smoked in the face a little bit, was crying. Game kind of stopped for a little bit," said Royals catcher Cam Gallagher. "Tough to watch."
The Chicago White Sox last month became the first Major League Baseball club to extend their foul territory netting in order to protect fans from foul balls.
In response to media inquiries on whether the Royals would so something similar, the organization at that time released a statement touting the club as one of the first to extend netting to the ends of the dugout. As far as extending the netting down the foul lines, the Royals said they would "continue to evaluate our own safety measures".
In a new statement released Sunday night, a month later, the Royals used the same language, saying, "Fan safety is of great importance to the Royals, and we will continue to evaluate our safety measures for the remainder of the season and into the offseason."
Shortly after the White Sox announced they would extend netting, the Dodgers and Washington Nationals announced they planned to do the same.
