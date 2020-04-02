KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- It's been a mouth-watering staple in the Rosedale community for over 80 years, but now it's temporarily closing its doors.
Rosedale BBQ has been serving up Kansas City barbeque since 1934.
But unfortunately, Thursday it will be going the way of several other restaurants in the Kansas City area and will be shutting its doors.
Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until supplies last whichever comes first. They are located at 600 Southwest Blvd.
In a statement on their Facebook page, they write they are grateful to their loyal customers of the past 85 years, but they are making this decision for the health and safety of their team.
They go on to say this is only temporary and stay tuned to their website and facebook page for their re-opening.
They close with saying their sign will remain lit to symbolize hope and optimism during this tough time.
Their sign off was perfect: Until we meat again, stay bone-fide Kansas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.