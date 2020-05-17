KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A particularly violent weekend in Kansas City continued on Sunday evening when police responded to a report of numerous shots being fired near two popular local parks.
The incident happened before 6 p.m.
The Kansas City police said that it all started when people in two vehicles started shooting at each other in the area of 49th and Troost.
The shots continued as the suspects drove past Loose Park and eventually ended up in the area of 53rd and Brookside near Countryside Park.
Someone from one of the cars showed up at a local hospital a short time later with a gunshot wound.
No bystanders appear to have been hurt.
One person who was in the area when the incident happened told KCTV5 News Photographer Eric Smith that they heard about 20 gunshots, but that information has yet to be verified.
The police are investigating several shootings an homicides across the KC metro as KC pushes toward one of its deadliest years on record.
The KCPD has investigated at least 62 homicides in 2020 so far.
This same time last year, there were 51. 2019 was the second deadliest year in Kansas City's history.
