A rolling gun battle was caught on camera in the Northland. Police say two vehicles fired gunshots at each other in the 600 block of Camelot Drive about 11:10 p.m. Monday.

LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- A rolling gun battle was caught on camera in the Northland.

Police say two vehicles fired gunshots at each other in the 600 block of Camelot Drive about 11:10 p.m. Monday.

One home was struck by gunfire. There were no injuries reported, police say.

Detectives are asking residents to check their home surveillance cameras to see if you captured any additional footage.

Please contact Liberty police at 816-439-4701 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS with any information. You can also email video footage to investigations@libertymo.gov.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.