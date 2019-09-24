LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- A rolling gun battle was caught on camera in the Northland.
Police say two vehicles fired gunshots at each other in the 600 block of Camelot Drive about 11:10 p.m. Monday.
One home was struck by gunfire. There were no injuries reported, police say.
Detectives are asking residents to check their home surveillance cameras to see if you captured any additional footage.
Please contact Liberty police at 816-439-4701 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS with any information. You can also email video footage to investigations@libertymo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.