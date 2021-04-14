ROELAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Roeland Park Police Department has enacted a new taser policy in light of recent events in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.
According to the Roeland Park Police Department, all officers have to "cross draw" their tasers in order to make sure a mistake isn't made and a gun is confused with a taser.
Additionally, the taser has to be carried on the side of the body opposite the gun.
"There will be NO EXCEPTIONS to this," a release about the policy said.
“It is important that we continuously evaluate and update our policies to ensure we are protecting and serving the public with the utmost care,” said Chief John Morris.
The department is also working on scheduling a recertification class that all their officers will be required to attend; it will make sure this new policy is covered and that officers are trained properly on it.
A suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a weekend traffic stop accidentally drew her firearm instead of a stun gun, the city's police chief said Monday. Although rare, a string of similar incidents has happened in recent years across the U.S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.