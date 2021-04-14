ROELAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Roeland Park Police Department has enacted a new taser policy in light of recent events in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

According to the Roeland Park Police Department, all officers have to "cross draw" their tasers in order to make sure a mistake isn't made and a gun is confused with a taser.

Additionally, the taser has to be carried on the side of the body opposite the gun.

"There will be NO EXCEPTIONS to this," a release about the policy said.

“It is important that we continuously evaluate and update our policies to ensure we are protecting and serving the public with the utmost care,” said Chief John Morris.

The department is also working on scheduling a recertification class that all their officers will be required to attend; it will make sure this new policy is covered and that officers are trained properly on it.