ROELAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- City officials say the Roeland Park Aquatic Center will not open this summer.
"The governing body unanimously approved this decision recognizing that the safety and health of our aquatics staff and patrons are our priority during this pandemic," the city said on Facebook Tuesday.
The city went on to say that the current CDC and Reopen Kansas Plan guidelines would make it difficult, or impossible, to follow social-distancing and safety recommendations while operating the aquatic center.
"The good news is that planned improvement projects to the RPAC will continue and we will keep you updated on progress. We are already excited to welcome swimmers back to the newly remodeled RPAC coming in summer 2021," the city said.
