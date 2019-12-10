PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) — The owner of the embattled Rockstar Burgers in Kansas City was again denied bond Tuesday in a case that involves the alleged pistol-whipping of his ex-girlfriend.

Brian Smith appeared in front of a Platte County judge early Tuesday morning, one day after he pleaded not guilty to felony charges of domestic assault and armed criminal action. He has been held without bond in the Platte County jail since Friday.

Prosecutors on Tuesday argued that Smith is still a danger to his ex-girlfriend and should continue to be held without bond. The judge agreed, again denying Smith bond.

While that case continues through the legal system, a separate disturbing case continues to be investigated by local authorities. Police on Monday served a surprise search warrant on the building housing Smith's restaurant at 1611 Gennessee.

The eatery was shut down late last week after public outcry stemming from violent and sexual photos and videos making their way around social media, one of which allegedly involved a forced sex act with a dog. Charges have yet to be filed in connection with the photos and videos.

Police said the search warrant served Monday relates to a report of a sexual assault in April in the upper level of the building.