OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV/AP) -- Authorities say an armed man has been shot and killed while attempting to rob a a cellphone store.
The shooting happened in the area of 76th Street and Metcalf Avenue about 7 p.m.
Overland Park Police Department spokesman John Lacy says a man working at a Boost Mobile store opened fire Monday night when the suspect jumped over the counter with a gun in hand.
Lacy says it's unclear whether the worker was the manager or owner of the store.
Lacy says a woman, who was with the suspect, tried to get into the store after the shooting. But the man working at the store had locked the door. Police are questioning the woman.
No other injuries were reported.
