RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- The FBI is currently investigating a robbery at Commerce Bank on Blue Ridge Blvd. in Raytown.
The robbery occurred Saturday morning at 9:55. The suspect gave the teller a demand note and left with an undisclosed amount of money. There were no injuries.
According to authorities, the suspect is a black male, stocky build, 5'8"-5'10". They were wearing a white t-shirt with a basketball logo on front, black pants, and a red face mask.
The suspect fled in a silver vehicle towards 67th St.
