KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- For the first time in franchise history, the Kansas City Chiefs will finish the regular season with an 8-0 record on the road.
The Chiefs 32-29 victory against the New Orleans Saints was their last regular season game on the road, and depending on the final two weeks of the season, could be their last game away from Arrowhead Stadium until a potential trip to the Super Bowl.
The victories the Chiefs compiled on the road were impressive. They included wins against New Orleans, a Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers team, a win in Buffalo and a dominating performance in Baltimore.
That also doesn't include sweeping the AFC West, including a revenge game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Until then, the best road record a Chiefs team finished with was 7-0.
That accomplishment was made by the 1966 Chiefs.
