KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a crash that sent three members of a paving crew to the hospital with serious injuries.
The workers were hit near NE Cookingham Drive and Stark Avenue just before 7:30 Friday night.
They were outside of their vehicles working on a paving project when the driver of another truck crashed into their parked work vehicles.
All three crew members are seriously hurt. One of the three is in critical condition.
Investigators are looking into the possibility that the driver of the truck that hit the crew was impaired. The truck driver also went to the hospital with minor injuries.
“We do know that it looks like all three of them were wearing reflective vests and, you know, they do what they can, but it's the same as when we are on the highway,” said Sgt. Bill Mahoney. “We can definitely relate to that. It's a very dangerous part of the job.”
Police are speaking with one witness and ask if anyone else saw the crash to come forward with information.
