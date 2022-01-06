KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City metro will see a good dusting Thursday, as we contend with low temperatures and a wind chill that will remain below zero throughout the day.
Those south of Interstate 70 could see an inch or two of snow.
Road conditions Thursday morning for the immediate metro are mostly good, with some patches of snow on the ground here and there. Snow is covering the roadways, though, the further south you go.
KCTV5's Mobile Storm Tracker was in Harrisonville this morning and captured video of roadways completely covered by snow in the cold temps. See the video below for that, and to see what to expect in the Kansas City metro on this very chilly Thursday:
