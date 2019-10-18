RIVERSIDE, MO (KCTV) -- The Riverside Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man.
Leonard E. Goldammer, 81, walked away from his home in the 5000 NW Merrimac Avenue. His cell phone was last pinged at 9 a.m. Friday in the area of U.S. Highway 169 and Northwest 68th Street in Kansas City.
Goldammer is 5'4" tall and weighs 225 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes and possibly wearing a gray shirt and jeans. He also walks with a limp.
Anyone seeing him should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Riverside Police Department at 816-741-1191.
