RIVERSIDE, MO (KCTV) -- Police in Riverside are investigating after a man's body was found on Thursday morning.
Someone called the police around 8:30 a.m. and said there was possibly a body in the 4300 block of NW Tullison Road.
When police arrived, they found a dead adult male who was off the road and in a small wooded area.
The police department said they have opened a suspicious death investigation.
The man's identity and what caused his death is still being investigated.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Riverside Police Department at 816-741-1191.
