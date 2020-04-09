RIVERSIDE, MO (KCTV) -- Police in Riverside are investigating after a man's body was found on Thursday morning. 

Someone called the police around 8:30 a.m. and said there was possibly a body in the 4300 block of NW Tullison Road. 

When police arrived, they found a dead adult male who was off the road and in a small wooded area. 

The police department said they have opened a suspicious death investigation. 

The man's identity and what caused his death is still being investigated. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Riverside Police Department at 816-741-1191.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.