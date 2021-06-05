RIVERSIDE, MO (KCTV) -- While much of Missouri deals with a reported police officer shortage, the Riverside Police Department is hoping to attract more officers by increasing the starting pay to $50,000.
The department announced the change Friday. It had previously listed full time officer positions with a salary starting at $42,895.
Missouri lags behind the national average for officers' starting pay, with an average starting salary less than $37,000, according to data compiled by Indeed.com. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson was vocal before the COVID-19 pandemic about the police officer shortage facing the state, an issue that has only gotten worse during the pandemic, as many officers have chosen to retire.
The national average for officers' starting salary is around $56,000, according to the same data compiled by Indeed.com.
Riverside Police increasing the starting salary for police officers to $50,000.00 annually on July 1, 2021. If you or someone you know are interested in a great job with a great department contact us, we want to talk. https://t.co/tSHeUvJWX6 pic.twitter.com/dFnaET6BnB— Riverside MO PD (@RiversideMOPD) June 4, 2021
