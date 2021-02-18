KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The heavy snowfall on Tuesday helped Kansas City police arrest shooting and robbery suspects immediately after the crime.
The suspects, 18-year-old Nova Warren and 22-year-old Mercury Davis, have both been charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.
Officers at 27th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard heard a gunshot about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. Immediately afterward, they heard someone screaming for help. They followed the sounds of screaming and found a man running north on Van Brunt. He said he had just been shot in the calf and pointed to a dark gray car driving away.
The victim said a woman and man had pulled up to him and asked for directions, then they pointed a gun at him and took his backpack. The victim said he threw his backpack down and ran away. As he ran, he said the suspects shot him.
Officers called for backup to meet with the victim, and they followed the suspect's car.
Police tried to pull the suspect vehicle over as it traveled south on Van Brunt. The driver tried to turn westbound onto Raytown Road approaching Interstate 70, but it got stuck in the snow.
The officers were able to safely take the man and woman into custody. The victim’s backpack was in the car. A 2-year-old was in the back seat. Police were able to arrange for family members to come pick up the child.
