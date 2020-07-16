KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- RideKC says they have received calls about a one of their stolen work trucks driving erratically.
If you see a RideKC Ford F-450 with license plate 1192, please call 911.
The vehicle was stolen from 31st Street and Prospect Avenue and was last seen heading east on Linwood.
The driver is described as a Black man in camo pants and dark shirt.
The truck is a white Ford F-450 with RideKC on the side, large water tank and equipment on the back. There are reports of equipment falling off vehicle due to high speeds.
"We are concerned about the safety of pedestrians and motorists that may be in the vicinity of the vehicle. Again, please call 911 with any location information," RideKC says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.