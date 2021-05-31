KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Starting Monday, RideKC will relax capacity restrictions on all RideKC buses, RideKC Micro Transit and RideKC Freedom paratransit vehicles.
Riders will be able to sit anywhere on the bus and board at the front or rear door.
The KC Streetcar has also discontinued distancing requirements on vehicles.
Riders still need to wear face masks on all RideKC vehicles, under a federal order from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).
Fares remain suspended on all RideKC buses, including those operated by KCATA, Johnson County, Unified Government and Independence, Mo.
