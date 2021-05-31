KCATA
(KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Starting Monday, RideKC will relax capacity restrictions on all RideKC buses, RideKC Micro Transit and RideKC Freedom paratransit vehicles.

Riders will be able to sit anywhere on the bus and board at the front or rear door.

The KC Streetcar has also discontinued distancing requirements on vehicles.

Riders still need to wear face masks on all RideKC vehicles, under a federal order from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Fares remain suspended on all RideKC buses, including those operated by KCATA, Johnson County, Unified Government and Independence, Mo.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.