KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- RideKC says they will be increasing their on-board capacity at the end of the month.
Starting May 31, riders will be able to sit anywhere on RideKC buses and board at the front and rear doors.
That also applies to RideKC Micro Transit and RideKC Freedom paratransit vehicles.
The KC Streetcar discontinued distancing requirements for vehicles, too.
That being said, riders have to wear face masks on all RideKC vehicles. That's due to a federal order from the TSA (Transportation Security Administration) and CDC.
RideKC adds that "fares remain suspended on all RideKC buses, including those operated by KCATA, Johnson County, Unified Government and Independence, Mo."
For updates regarding RideKC's safety measures and service changes, click here.
