KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- RideKC is offering free rides after 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to help riders get home safe.
Fares on all RideKC bus routes serving Kansas City, Johnson County, Wyandotte County and Independence will be free until service ends after midnight.
KCATA and Johnson County paratransit will also be free to ride after 4 p.m.
RideKC will use a Sunday/Holiday schedule on New Year’s Day.
