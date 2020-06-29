KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Masks are now a requirement almost everywhere indoors in Kansas City, and that includes public transportation like buses or the streetcar.
For those who depend on a daily ride, close contact with another passenger can seem a little daunting.
“A lot of people are still a little iffy about whether they're doing everything right,” RideKC passenger Marci Holliday said.
Holliday is glad her daily mass transit has become masked transit.
“It's good. It's a safe way to stay safe,” Holliday said.
It's something many riders have already been doing.
“I've worn it each time I've ridden in the last month,” RideKC passenger Rob Anderson said.
While KCTV5 News was riding on the streetcar Monday, drivers announced that all passengers would have to wear one and that masks were available for those that forgot.
The Kansas City Transit Authority has been handing out some masks already.
“Wearing is caring. Put it on,” KCATA President and CEO Robbie Makinen said.
Makinen says RideKC just received a shipment of around 5,000 masks which it will start handing out at bus stops this week, even at a limited capacity, they're carrying nearly 25,000 passengers a day.
“Most of the people you're with in public transit right now are critical and they keep this city moving,” Makinen said.
Like Holliday who uses public transportation to get between job sites for a cleaning company she's one of thousands who depend on a safe ride.
“No matter where you are you have to have on a mask which is a good thing, to protect ourselves and other people around you,” Holliday said.
KCATA will start handing out masks Tuesday at several locations downtown.
