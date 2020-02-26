$5,000 reward offered for info after fiber optic cable line damage in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are attempting to identify those responsible for damage to fiber lines in the Northland.
The lines were damaged about 1 p.m. on Jan. 19, about 90 minutes prior to the start of the Kansas City Chiefs AFC playoff game.
The damage occurred near the intersection of Northwest Englewood Road and Northwest Waukomis Drive causing telecommunications outages in the Northland.
Kansas City police said the two persons of interest approached the fiber optic lines from a wooded area and stand behind a tractor-trailer.
An additional $3,000 has been added to the existing reward bringing the current total reward up to a possible $5,000.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
