SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- It's a bittersweet day for the Shawnee Police Department as they announced the passing of a beloved retired police K9.
K9 Fall proudly served the Shawnee Police Department and his community from 2015 until his retirement in March 2020.
During his service to the community, K9 Fall helped to apprehend many dangerous criminals and won several awards.
A Facebook post from the police department thanked K9 Fall for his service and said that the K9 spent his final months living comfortably at home with his handler, retired Master Police Officer M. Hashagen.
A reason for K9 Fall's death was not given.
Many well wishers took to the police department's Facebook page to offer blessings.
