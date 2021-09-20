SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- Smithville Parks & Recreation says that a TikTok challenge has led to "continued destruction" of city restrooms. 

The department posted two pictures on social media, saying they are of a restroom at Courtyard Park last weekend. 

They said that many of their restrooms will be locked at this time due to the ongoing damage. 

"Please talk to your kids about the importance of respecting property," they say, mentioning that there is a trend on TikTok right now that "encourages students to vandalize property, particularly restrooms, and post about it on social media."

It is call the "devious licks" challenge. 

Smithville Parks & Rec. also asks anyone who witnesses vandalism to call the Smithville Police Department. 

