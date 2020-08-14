KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- With the mask mandate extended into next year, restaurants and shops are expanding their idea of what business as usual looks like.
There are ordinances in place letting dining rooms spill out into parking lots and sidewalks. Now, they’re looking at some more permanent additions.
Today, the owners of Made in KC finished building what looks like a patio in the middle of the street and it’s already being put to use.
It’s called a “parklette,” which is just a fancy work for a park in the street.
Back in May, we told you about a new city ordinance that allows businesses to turn parking lots into dining spots. We’re four months into the new ordinance and restaurants say it has helped bring more customers “in.” Or rather, outside.
“It’s really helped us a lot,” said Lauren Ibenthal, Event Director at The Russell. “I think we’ve really been picking up on some business were missing for a while because of COVID, unfortunately.”
The sun was beating down pretty hard this afternoon, so patrons Kisha and Carol sat inside. However, they were the only people in the restaurant at the time.
“This is my new spot until next year, until next summer,” Carol said.
Other shops are trying to create “new spots” entirely.
“With a lot of offices still closed, we wanted to make a space that the residents who live downtown could enjoy,” said Keith Bradley, Co-Owner of Made in KC.
The city is letting shops like Made in KC create spaces on the street for free in 2020. Next year, they’ll have to pay a fee, but Bradley said the parking spot park is worth it.
“We really wanted to, not only for our own location but really for the neighborhood,” Bradley said.
“I’m glad something like this was built and we can have some sort of happy medium of safety and a little bit of normalcy, but also be outside and not really risking each other,” said customer Ben Schnelle.
Both Made in KC and The Russell said they’ll make their outdoor spaces last as far into the Missouri winter as they can, even bringing out heaters to keep the extra capacity.
They say the outdoor spaces make a huge difference for their business. It almost doubles the amount of people they can serve.
“Innovation and adaptation are really our greatest resource during the pandemic,” Bradley said.
