KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A restaurant in Kansas City’s City Market is facing backlash after an employee told officers they were not to come inside while in uniform.
On Thursday, KCTV5’s Abigael Jaymes spoke with both the restaurant owner and KCPD.
The owner of The Bite, Carlos Mortera, said he stands for the Black Lives Matter movement. You can see it written right on the outside of his business.
Despite that, the KCPD said three on-duty officers went to the restaurant to get something to eat and then an employee told them they were not welcome back inside as long as they are in uniform. That employee also asked that they let other officers know. However, she did serve them food that day.
We’ve now learned that employee has resigned.
City Market sent a statement that said:
"Below is a Position Statement from the City Market in response to a recent incident at one of our restaurants. The incident and related social media activity has attracted the attention of local media, so this statement has been distributed to the media in advance of this evening’s news cycle. We expect the incident will be covered on the four local news networks and wanted to make you aware before seeing it.
In light of the social justice issues our city and nation are confronting, emotions have been running high throughout our community, and unfortunately, an incident occurred that does not align with City Market’s customer service principles.
Earlier this week, an employee of a City Market restaurant served uniformed police officers and expressed that they were welcome on return visits only wearing street clothes rather than uniforms. That employee has since taken responsibility for those remarks and has resigned from the restaurant. To be clear, the police officers were not refused service.
City Market has always been a place of diversity and inclusion, and all our shops and restaurants welcome everyone without exception."
Since the incident occurred last Saturday, the restaurant has gotten backlash with Facebook comments like, “What a disgrace of an establishment… Will never go again!!” and “Only thing this is doing is making more people divided and not helping anyone at all.”
Mortera said he was not there when the employee said that to the officers and that the decision was made by the employee alone.
He said he will allow police officers in uniform to come inside his restaurant. He said that despite what his employee told police, he does support police officers in uniform to come in to this business.
However, he said although he never had plans to not allow police officers in his business himself, he is not upset with his employee for having done this and believes it was done out of passion. He said he not only stands for the Black Lives Matter movement, but inclusion altogether.
“We’re a restaurant that supports the Black Lives Matters movement and we stand behind that,” said Mortera. “We support many movements that have happened. We are also a big community space where we want people to feel included. If you wear a uniform, I want you to feel included in there. If You’re a police officer, a firefighter, I want everyone to not feel discriminated because of what they’re wearing”.
Some patrons at City Market on Thursday said they would stand by Mortera if he did make the decision to not allow police officers in uniform, inside.
“Right now, with everything going on, if people are not feeling protected and served by who they pay their taxes to, then he should be able to give his customers that warmth and that assurance that they’ll be protected in his business,” said Brittany Ward.
“They have the right to do that and as we have the right to come or not come,” Mariana Hildreth said.
Since all of this has occurred, the employee has turned in her resignation. That is according to both the business owner and the City Market.
Mortera is also in communication with KCPD’s Central Patrol Division Commander to communicate moving forward on this matter.
