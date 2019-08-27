INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) - It was April 22 of last year, according to the lawsuit, at a Golden Corral in Independence that Daron Wilson choked to death. The suit, filed by the 46-year-old’s parents, claims the manager called out into the restaurant for anyone with skill to step in, but when an employee volunteered, he was told not to.
The lawsuit says, among other things, the chain should have better informed the staff about, “Statutory protections for certain individuals who give aid,” so they can do so without fear of being sued.
Negligence law has room for interpretation. That’s why in recent decades, states have added laws that are less fuzzy, so people who want to help can do so without fear of suing. But those laws do not protect everyone.
“In general, Good Samaritan Laws are going to protect licensed professionals. Think doctors, nurses, anyone with formal training,” Andrew Funk, a local lawyer, said.
That’s the case in Missouri, where it applies to “medically-trained” people who happen upon an emergency off-duty.
In Kansas, that extends to “any person,” unless they are grossly negligent. That’s according to Chad Blomberg, a lawyer at Lathrop Gage, who’s not involved in this lawsuit.
If you’re not included in those specific laws, he says, it comes down to what’s, “reasonable care.”
“If you make it worse you could be held liable for that,” Funk said.
Though Funk, who’s also not involved in the lawsuit, adds that getting sued for trying to help is rare.
“If you can safely help a child from drowning please do but if you’re going to give someone a tracheotomy because you saw it on Doogie Hauser once, just call 911 instead,” Funk said.
Meanwhile, Golden Corral’s lawyers say Wilson was negligent for not cutting his food into reasonable portions and failing to properly chew it. They also say the manager named wasn’t there at the time.
