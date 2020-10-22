KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Today, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas introduced a resolution directing the city manager to make a set of recommendations that would work to limit the number of excavations on roads.
The mayor introduced the resolution along with Councilwoman Andrea Bough and Councilman Eric Bunch. They expect the recommendations within 45 days.
“Too often, the City spends time, resources, and manpower on resurfacing a street in our city, only to have that same street torn up days later for pre-scheduled utility work,” said Mayor Lucas. “It’s frustrating. It’s wasteful. It’s expensive."
"Today’s action will create a path to ensuring our Departments can better communicate with each other and with utility companies throughout our city to avoid future costly and embarrassing scenarios, such as on 39th Street just this week," he said. "While the City has roughly $5 billion in deferred road maintenance, being smart as we replace crumbling infrastructure, complete patchwork on lines early before failure, and invest in preventative maintenance can reverse our road problem. I am optimistic this step will help complete our road projects in a time- and cost-effective manner.”
