JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The waitlist for a boat slip at Jackson County lakes continues to grow. Residents wanting to make their days on the lake a little easier are waiting years for a spot.
The current wait period starts at five years.
“We have continually had a waiting list for a number of years, but Jackson County Parks + Rec has seen a significant increase in the need for boat slips,” said Jackson County Parks + Rec Director Michele Newman. “We think it has to do with the pandemic last year,”
The National Marine Manufacturers Association said there was a 12% increase in new powerboat sales in 2020. It’s the largest year to year increase since before the Great Recession of 2008.
“People were looking for a safe way to recreate this last year and a half and boating really fit that need,” Newman said.
When you’re lugging kids and an extra 20-plus feet of cargo behind you, days on the lake have another added level of anxiety.
John Salva has a boat slip now, but described his previous days without them as “stressful.” Salva waited four years for his slip.
“Certainly, the convince of being able to go from as we call it 'door to boat' in less than 15 minutes is amazing,” He said. “It makes our weekend really fun-filled.”
Michael Stoneburner said he’s considered a slip at one point but called the price “too rich for my blood.”
Stoneburner said he enjoys the freedom of hopping from lake to lake to fish.
While out feeding fish with his greatgrandchildren, Fred Ford told KCTV5 he stopped trying to snag a spot.
“I finally gave up because I don’t think anybody turns up their slip,” Ford said. “Once they have it, they keep it.”
Jackson County Parks + Rec said they also saw a 38% increase in boat rentals last year and expect trend to continue to increase.
