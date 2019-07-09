KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Neighbors in Hyde Park woke up to graffiti outside their homes after five different tags took up a large stretch of newly built fence.
One resident took to Facebook to express his frustration with what he calls a growing problem.
“Ever since then, it’s been a free for all for graffiti and trash and it’s unpleasant,” Nick Wood said.
Neighbors woke up to this in their Hyde Park neighborhood this morning. This fence is fairly new and from what I’ve gathered the property owner is fixing up the house to sell. pic.twitter.com/FJlSfF3pQl— Abby Dodge (@AbbyKCTV5) July 9, 2019
Wood lives in the area and says ever since a pool around the corner was drained and abandoned by the city, he’s been frustrated with the city and his neighborhood for creating what he calls an attractive nuisance.
“And if you go down there and there’s not enough room to spray paint, well, maybe we can just spray paint something else,” Wood said.
That’s what he thinks happened while neighbors were sleeping.
Carol Sherman has lived on the block for 40 years and seen its transformation.
“We just haven’t had that many problems. It’s a quiet neighborhood. I was just shocked this morning when I came outside and saw this. You just don’t see that around here anymore,” Sherman said.
Now, Sherman and Wood are concerned.
“That’s just not what we’re about here. It’s just not typical,” Sherman said.
“Before you know it the whole neighborhood is looking like something it shouldn’t, which is a well-respected neighborhood,” Wood said.
Wood says he’s worked hard to keep his home free from unwanted art.
“It’s a very clean neighborhood and I’ve spent years spray painting over the graffiti. I’ve noticed once you clean it up and get it clean … it kind of tends to stay that way,” Wood said.
Wood and Sherman understand graffiti can be used for art and self-expression but shouldn’t be at the expense of others.
