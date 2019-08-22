NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Firefighters from Station 40 are being moved to a new station 14 miles away. That has some concerned about coverage in the Northland.
“It’s been up there for years, so why close it?” Charlie Ray, a Northlander said.
Plumbing and other issues are what the Kansas City Fire Department says is the reason behind fire Station 40’s temporary closure. That’s leaving some people in the area to worry about the lack of coverage it’ll cause.
“That area where Station 40 is a populated area that we know will need protection but right now we need to also take into consideration our firefighters who work at Station 40 and their health and safety. We don’t want to have them work in a facility that’s not up to snuff,” said Deputy Chief for the Kansas City Fire Department Jimmy Walker.
The crew that works at the station on North Oak Trafficway and 54th Street will be moved to a brand-new fire station at Interstate 435 and Cookingham.
In the meantime, the Kansas City Fire Department will decide if they’ll remodel or rebuild Station 40. An ambulance will still be stationed there for emergency calls.
Gladstone Fire Department and other nearby Kansas City Fire Department stations will help out with fire calls, but that might not be enough to reassure neighbors nearby.
“From Gladstone, the response time is pretty quick for this area, but for Kansas City, you need that response time around here, especially highways and stuff, it’s close to the highways and things,” Ray said.
The grand opening for the fire station on Cookingham is set for the middle of September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.