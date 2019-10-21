KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Fire investigators in Kansas City, Kansas, say they won’t know what caused a massive explosion in a townhome until at least Tuesday.

The blast nearly leveled the structure just after 11 p.m. Sunday, and people living nearby who were cleaning up Monday day said they were still shaken from a terrifying night.

The damage from the blast is incredible to see in person, with portions of a home found on the other side of a building on the other side of the street.

Rachel Collins said she still can’t believe it happened. She said her teenage daughter ran into her room after flying glass hit her in the face and that she feared for the worst.

“That we were all going to die with everything flying. We had wood, front doors flying at our house. It’s like you see your life flash in front of you,” Collins said of the experience. “Best thing you can do is grab your kids and run. It ain’t no choice.”

Collins’ car was heavily damaged in the blast, and the windows of her home were shattered.

KCK firefighters spent the night battling the flames and had to come back twice after the flames flared up again Monday morning.

The explosion obliterated a portion of the townhome which had recently been renovated. Investigators said they’ll have to bring in heavy equipment Tuesday to move away what’s left so they can safely try and find the cause in all this debris.

It’s a lot for anyone to deal with, but neighbors like Julea Nazrao think it’s affected the children the most.

“It’s terrifying. My child, the little one, she started crying saying she didn’t wanna die… didn’t wanna die,” she told KCTV5 News.

Stories like Nazrao’s are scattered throughout the townhome complex after the massive explosion blew windows out of homes and destroyed cars in addition to obliterating the home.

Neighbors said a family had recently moved in but weren’t home when the explosion happened.

Many residents told KCTV5 News that they assumed it was some sort of gas explosion, but no one smelled gas before all this.

Incredibly, no one was hurt, but some of the residents are fearful and frustrated and don’t think this was an accident.

Several people who live at the complex said a man in a green pickup knocked on their door about five minutes before the blast and told them to get out.

“He told me, ‘You guys need to get out,’” Nazrao said. “‘It’s an evacuation. It’s not safe.’”

Witnesses said the man left the area after the warning, and investigators say they’re looking into that.