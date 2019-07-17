KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Most cars follow the one-way signs on Campbell in Hyde Park, but Wednesday night, the driver of a truck didn't get the message.
“This truck rolls by going the wrong direction. We motioned that they were going the wrong direction,” the victim said.
The victim is a woman who lives near a home that caught the truck on a security camera. She asked KCTV5 News not to show her face because of what the driver did next.
“They stopped and came back. All of a sudden you see a gun pointing at you. Then you hear the pellets,” the victim said.
She said a passenger peppered her porch with paintballs. They took cover behind their flower pots, she saw her neighbors next door duck and cover, too.
“Being attacked, that's what it felt like. We were defenseless,” the victim said.
She wasn't alone. Police said several homes on her street were targeted, too. They responded to several calls where people had bruises and welts from the shots.
“They got me on my hand, arm and back,” Blaine Bartruff, also was shot by the paintballs, said.
Bartruff was outside mowing the lawn when they shot him.
It's a prank that left many on the block feeling shaken.
“They were aiming. We were just targets for them,” the victim said.
Wednesday, they're scrubbing away what's left of the blue paint, thankful no one was seriously hurt.
“We want a neighborhood you feel safe in. We're going to keep this neighborhood strong,” the victim said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.