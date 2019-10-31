GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) – A Grandview bird rescue center is now close to maximum capacity after a major rescue operation that involved saving more than one hundred birds.
Burge Bird Rescue owner Dr. Julie Burge said space is at a premium at her center and she had to move all of her cages closer together to make room for the large unexpected delivery of birds.
“It’s a little more crowded in here then it would normally be,” Burge told KCTV5 News.
While many of the birds at the center are up for adoption, going a little bit further back in the facility reveals the birds that were a part of that huge rescue, which brought in 127 cockatiels and parakeets.
Burge said the owners were both elderly and started declining in health over the last few years. They began losing control as the birds were flying throughout the house.
“They had family members who were coming over and helping, but it’s impossible to keep clean when you have all these birds flying loose,” she explained.
It wasn’t until one of the owners passed that the family felt it was time for help capturing all those loose birds, which, safe to say, was a task.
“When you have 127 birds flying back and forth in this room, we were in there with nets for an hour and a half trying to catch them,” Burge explained.
The birds came back in various conditions, some completely healthy, and others not so good, which is the reason all of the birds get routine check-ups.
“There were a couple of birds that had tumors or growths on various parts of the body, some of which will need surgery, so I expect a few of these birds are going to be with us for a very long time,” Burge said.
None of the birds are up for adoption at this time, but Burge hopes that’ll change soon, since the center is housing more birds than usual. People that want to help are asked to donate some money and in return the center will name one of the birds after them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.