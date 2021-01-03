(KCTV) -- On Sunday, Kansas' Republican U.S. Representatives announced their intent to object to certain states during the electoral college certification set to happen Wednesday.
The joint statement was released by the office of Representative Ron Estes and spoke for his intent as well as that of Rep. Tracey Mann and Rep. Jacob LaTurner.
Sharice Davids is the Democratic U.S. Representative for Kansas and did not sign on to this.
The statement published by Estes' office said:
"It is the duty of Congress to certify electors for the presidential election based on the laws passed by state legislators. With several states facing serious allegations of voter fraud and violations of their own state laws, the Kansas Republican delegation in the House will object to the certification of electors in multiple states on Jan. 6. This action is not taken lightly and comes after extensive study and research. Kansans deserve to know that all legal, and only legal, votes were counted. We hope our actions begin to restore the confidence of tens of millions of our fellow Americans that feel their sacred right to vote is under attack."
