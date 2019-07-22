FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Google may be looking at building a $600 million data center in Kansas City.
Port KC on Monday authorized bonds to finance the project at an industrial park owned by Hunt Midwest in the Northland.
The first stage of the development would create about 30 jobs.
In a statement, Google said it is considering acquiring property in Kansas City, but do not have a confirmed timeline.
“Google is considering acquiring property in Kansas City, MO, and while we do not have a confirmed timeline for development of the site, we want to ensure that we have the option to further grow should our business demand it.”
