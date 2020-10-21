MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) -- More frustration over the troubled Kansas Department of Labor. This time—it’s allegations of fraud and the problem people are having in trying to report it.
One viewer, Doug Reed called KCTV5 after more than 100 letters from the Kansas Department of Labor showed up at his father’s vacant house. The mail is addressed to people he doesn’t know. Reed tried to do the right thing and tried to contract the Department of Labor’s fraud department.
“I’ve left messages but haven’t had a response back, so I’ve never been able to talk to a live person,” said Reed.
Reed’s is not an isolated case. Other people have contacted our Investigative Unit with concerns over fraud.
One nurse told us she has remained employed, and in fact, hasn’t even taken a day off since January. Her employer was sent a letter asking for more information so her application could be processed. She believes that someone applied for benefits using her name. She told us she tried to call repeatedly, without success.
Another person told us when you go through a call tree, it repeats over and over for about eight minutes, then hangs up on you. One viewer shared a screenshot with us, frustrated they couldn't get through to a live person, opened a chat window for help.The person from the Department of Labor told them "I am sorry...You are going to halve to keep trying. It's like a radio contest. Eventually, you will get through."
You can go the Kansas Department of Labor and complete a form if you suspect someone has committed unemployment fraud, but the form does require you include your social security number.
Unemployment fraud is a huge concern nationwide. The US Department of Labor estimates fraud is costing taxpayers $8 billion dollars—and it could reach $26 billion.
