FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- What KCTV5 News knows so far is that if Pompeo decides to leave the State Department, very few people know. KCTV5 News has been talking to sources all day, several in Washington D.C. and they all said Pompeo will make his decision when he feels it’s the right time. And with testimony Wednesday, it could be sooner than we think.
“Everyone was in the loop,” Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland said.
That is the moment when Ambassador Sondland put Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the middle of the impeachment inquiry. And for Pompeo, one of President Trump’s closest advisors, that is a troubling moment.
Rumblings of Pompeo’s next move are getting louder. Within the last 24 hours, an article from Time Magazine says Pompeo wants to leave the state department and run for Senate in Kansas. It’s been widely speculated but never confirmed from Pompeo himself.
KCTV5 News even asked him directly in September: “Are you still thinking of staying in the administration and not thinking of getting into the senate race here?”
“Everyday. I’m focused on my mission as the Secretary of State, America’s most senior diplomat. It’s what I think about. It’s what I’m focused on,” Pompeo said.
KCTV5 News has been speaking to sources all day. Several Republicans with connections to Kansas say they have not heard anything about Pompeo running.
But with nearly one million dollars in a campaign war chest, Pompeo wouldn’t necessarily need to look for fundraising before announcing a run. If he does run, he’d be the big name in a field of Republicans anchored by Rep. Roger Marshall (R-KS), currently the cash leader in the race.
One trusted source told KCTV5 News a month ago they would have said “no way” Pompeo would run for Senate. But after Wednesday and recent interactions between Pompeo and the President, the source says it could be a possibility.
The deadline to enter the race is not until June, but candidates usually file well before that.
Susan Wagle’s office sent KCTV5 News at statement saying in part, “Let Mike Pompeo do his job.”
"The national news media has forced Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to repeatedly confirm that he is not running for the U.S. Senate in 2020. It's unfortunate they are forcing him to go through this exercise. Today was the most recent when the Secretary of State's official spokesperson was forced to again call stories indicating he may run "completely false,” and reiterated that he will be staying on as Secretary of State, which is a great thing not only for the President, but also for the entire country.
"It's time for the press to allow Mike Pompeo to do his job, and spend less time having to correct false stories. It's also time for the news media to start covering all the Kansas 2020 Senate candidates, including a trusted conservative woman with a track record of breaking barriers who can insure this seat stays Republican."
