SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- The Shawnee Police Department is investigating a report of an armed man walking in the wooded area near an elementary school.
The De Soto School District said a parent called police to report the man in the woods near Riverview Elementary School.
Officers checked the area and found no one suspicious. They say they will continue to have extra patrols in the area and during school release time. Residents are asked to call and report any suspicious activity near the schools.
Out of an abundance of cautious, Riverview Elementary was placed on a lockout but has since resumed a normal school day.
The school is located at 21550 W. 47th St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.