SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- The Shawnee Police Department is investigating a report of an armed man walking in the wooded area near an elementary school.

The De Soto School District said a parent called police to report the man in the woods near Riverview Elementary School.

Officers checked the area and found no one suspicious. They say they will continue to have extra patrols in the area and during school release time. Residents are asked to call and report any suspicious activity near the schools.

Out of an abundance of cautious, Riverview Elementary was placed on a lockout but has since resumed a normal school day.

The school is located at 21550 W. 47th St.

