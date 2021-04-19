COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A state House committee report says a new Missouri lawmaker accused of physically and sexually abusing his children years ago should be ousted.
The Missouri House Ethics Committee on Monday released its report on Republican Rep. Rick Roeber.
His now-adult children testified to House investigators earlier this year that he sexually abused two of them at the ages of 5 and 9.
The committee found records that show his children reported the abuse years ago but prosecutors didn’t file charges.
The committee says claims against Roeber are credible.
Roeber tried to resign last week, but the House refused to accept his resignation in order to complete the investigation.
Statement from House Minority Leader Crystal Quade:
"'The House Ethics Committee report finds credible the allegations that Rick Roeber physically and sexually abused his children when they were young, while finding his denials not credible. As always, we support the committee’s findings and its recommendation that Roeber is unfit to serve in the House and should face expulsion.'
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade
D-Springfield
The full report of the House Ethics Committee can be found at https://house.mo.gov/CommitteeReports.aspx."
